Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: why would you watch anything other than Four Corners?

Four Corners last night laid it all out for viewers to see about the debacle that was the Lindt Cafe siege in late 2014. This was a far more definitive look that anything we have seen before, thanks to Sarah Ferguson’s great reporting skills and the powerful contributions of the families of victims Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson. It grabbed 905,000 national viewers and deserved more. Sympathetic but hard-edged reporting from Ferguson — it showed why she is head and shoulders above anyone else on Australian TV.

But it was Seven’s House Rules that starred — its second big audience of the season, 1.704 million, the same as Sunday Night’s. It had 1.026 million in the metros and 677,000 in the regions. The program is now clearly ahead of The Voice on Nine (1.420 million) and Masterchef Australia (1.275 million viewers nationally). That’s 4.4 million people watching these programs on Seven, Nine and Ten, which makes a mockery of all the puffery from the digital urgers that linear legacy TV is dead. I bet there weren’t 4.4 million people watching Netflix and Stan last night. And any of the 4.4 million were sharing their screens with Facebook, Twitter etc. Many should have been watching Four Corners, or stayed with TV and changed to the ABC.

Seven won the metros overall and just fell short in the main channels — but in the regionals it was a solid win for Seven as it won the top five spots on the most watched list – Seven News was tops with 720,000, House Rules was second with 677,000, Seven News/TT was third with 561,000, then Home and Away with 541,000 and The 5.30pm bit ofThe Chase was 5th with 497,000

The ABC and News 24 took half an hour or more to get up a live feed from Manchester (by 9.14am), while Seven, Nine and even Ten had live feeds before 9am. News 24 and the ABC had vision from a smartphone in the aftermath of the reported bangs, but then went back to the studio.

Network channel share:

Seven (28.9%) Nine (26.5%) Ten (22.0%) ABC (17.5%) SBS (5.0%)

Network main channels:

Nine (20.3%) Seven (20.1%) Ten (16.1%) ABC (13.0%) SBS ONE (3.2%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.3%) ONE (3.6%) 7mate (3.0%) ABC 2 (2.8%) Gem (2.5%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.851 million House Rules (Seven) — 1.704 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.597 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm)— 1.482 million Nine/NBN News — 1.4126 million The Voice (Nine) — 1.420 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.320 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.301 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.275 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.230 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News, Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.131 million Nine News — 1.073 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.036 million House Rules (Seven) — 1.026 million

Losers: No one really – perhaps those who missed Four Corners.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News, Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.131 million Nine News — 1.073 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.036 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 948,000 7pm ABC News — 773,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 653,000 7.30 (ABC) — 610,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 606,000 Four Corners (Ten) — 603,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 535,000 Today (Nine) – 448,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 250,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 174,000 + 71,000 on News 24) — 245,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 167,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 131,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox 8 LifeStyle TVHITS UKTV, Fox Classics

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 110,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 79,000 Monday Night With Matty Johns (Fox League) — 73,000 NRL 360 (Fox League) — 63,000 Chronicles of a Champion Golfer (Fox Sports) — 57,000

