Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

May 23, 2017

Fingerprints: Tom Switzer's attack on Scott Morrison

Why is a conservative academic getting stuck into Treasurer Scott Morrison? The fingerprints show what's really going on.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Scott Morrison’s a dud as Treasurer, Tom Switzer writes in Fairfax today. “It is likely Morrison will go down in history as the most disappointing treasurer since John Kerin,” according to Switzer, especially given that in the recent budget “he ducked for cover, ran away from the sound of gunfire and aped the opposition’s rank populism”.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Fingerprints: Tom Switzer’s attack on Scott Morrison 

  1. Deipnosoph

    Hard not to feel sorry for conservatives. Perhaps their smartest and most articulate advocate thinks Abbott is the way to go.

  2. old greybearded one

    Academic? Switzer, is just a right wing blatherer and should go and worship at the altar of trumpery.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/23/fingerprints-tom-switzers-attack-on-scott-morrison-shows-how-right-will-attack/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.