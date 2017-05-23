Fingerprints: Tom Switzer's attack on Scott Morrison
Why is a conservative academic getting stuck into Treasurer Scott Morrison? The fingerprints show what's really going on.
May 23, 2017
Scott Morrison’s a dud as Treasurer, Tom Switzer writes in Fairfax today. “It is likely Morrison will go down in history as the most disappointing treasurer since John Kerin,” according to Switzer, especially given that in the recent budget “he ducked for cover, ran away from the sound of gunfire and aped the opposition’s rank populism”.
2 thoughts on “Fingerprints: Tom Switzer’s attack on Scott Morrison ”
Hard not to feel sorry for conservatives. Perhaps their smartest and most articulate advocate thinks Abbott is the way to go.
Academic? Switzer, is just a right wing blatherer and should go and worship at the altar of trumpery.