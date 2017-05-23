Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

May 23, 2017

Women-only swimming times send culture wars off the deep end

Heavens to Betsy! Some women would prefer to swim in privacy without a bunch of gawking blokes around. Man the barricades, it's a culture war!

Irfan Yusuf —

Irfan Yusuf

Share

A new swimming pool in the western Sydney suburb of Lidcombe is making waves (sorry). Actually, it’s a swimming complex consisting of gym, outdoor 50-metre pool, indoor 25-metre pool, kiddies and families activity pool (with fountains and fingers crossed a wave-making machine, failing which I will boycott the place) and a programs pool whose length hasn’t been specified on the website (probably because it is on the small and shallow side).

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/23/caroline-overingtons-attack-on-muslim-women-only-pool-one-of-her-dumber-culture-war-salvos/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.