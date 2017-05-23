Women-only swimming times send culture wars off the deep end
May 23, 2017
Heavens to Betsy! Some women would prefer to swim in privacy without a bunch of gawking blokes around. Man the barricades, it's a culture war!
A new swimming pool in the western Sydney suburb of Lidcombe is making waves (sorry). Actually, it’s a swimming complex consisting of gym, outdoor 50-metre pool, indoor 25-metre pool, kiddies and families activity pool (with fountains and fingers crossed a wave-making machine, failing which I will boycott the place) and a programs pool whose length hasn’t been specified on the website (probably because it is on the small and shallow side).
