Matthewson: no, Bill Shorten does not really want a federal ICAC
Bill Shorten seems to be making noises about a federal ICAC. But it's all sound and fury, signifying nothing.
May 23, 2017
Last week, amid the swirling furore that is the ATO tax scandal, Labor leader Bill Shorten issued a media release claiming the matter was further evidence of the need for a Senate inquiry into the establishment of a national integrity commission.
