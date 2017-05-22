Is Dutton's ‘fake refugees’ argument designed to undermine the Administrative Appeals Tribunal?
May 22, 2017
Peter Dutton's criticism of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal shows the government is thinking about bypassing the tribunal for refugee reviews.
The Coalition government has taken the extraordinary step of questioning the judgement of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) — even though most of the appointments were made by the Coalition. Why is the AAT suddenly seen as so biased by the government that determined its makeup?
