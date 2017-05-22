Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

May 22, 2017

Is Dutton's ‘fake refugees’ argument designed to undermine the Administrative Appeals Tribunal?

Peter Dutton's criticism of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal shows the government is thinking about bypassing the tribunal for refugee reviews.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Administrative Appeals Tribunal

The Coalition government has taken the extraordinary step of questioning the judgement of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) — even though most of the appointments were made by the Coalition. Why is the AAT suddenly seen as so biased by the government that determined its makeup?

