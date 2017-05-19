Should we let small country towns die?
The government is looking for a sound policy basis for its regional development policy. It might not have much luck with the Productivity Commission.
May 19, 2017
The government is looking for a sound policy basis for its regional development policy. It might not have much luck with the Productivity Commission.
In response to the first iteration of One Nation, the Howard government — which had slashed funding for regional development when it first came to power — was faced with the need to focus greater attention on the bush, seen as the source for the economic component of the anger that fuelled Pauline Hanson’s rise.
Powered by Taboola