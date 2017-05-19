Human Services plans massive robo-debt expansion on pensioners
The Department of Human Services will continue with plans to expand the data it uses to chase people alleged to have been paid too much welfare.
May 19, 2017
The Department of Human Services will continue with plans to expand the data it uses to chase people alleged to have been paid too much welfare.
From July 1, more Australian pensioners will be targeted by the controversial Centrelink automated debt notice system despite the controversy the program faced over the past few months.
Powered by Taboola