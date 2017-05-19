Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

May 19, 2017

Human Services plans massive robo-debt expansion on pensioners

The Department of Human Services will continue with plans to expand the data it uses to chase people alleged to have been paid too much welfare.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

From July 1, more Australian pensioners will be targeted by the controversial Centrelink automated debt notice system despite the controversy the program faced over the past few months.

