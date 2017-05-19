Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Nine won the night thanks to the NRL and the footy shows. The game itself attracted 729,000 viewers on Nine’s main channel and Gem, and a further 217,000 on Fox Sports. The footy shows gathered 609,000 nationally — 449,000 in the metros and 159,000 in the regions.

Despite that, the two versions of The Footy Show continue their slow on air death. While they are winning their time slots — 8.30pm in Melbourne for the AFL version and 10pm onward on Nine in Sydney and Brisbane for the NRL program — the audience sizes are a shadow of their former selves, and reflect just how much viewers have tuned off free to air TV, especially on Thursday nights.

Over on the ABC Seven Types of Ambiguity ended last night on just 355,000 metro viewers and 517,000 nationally. The Checkout at 8pm is doing fractionally better — 481,000 in the metros, and 710,000 nationally — but still far from impressive. Masterchef was the most watched non-news program with 935,000 in the metros and 1.26 million nationally. At least Ten kept faith with the programs fans, unlike Seven, which ran dead as a doornail, and Nine, which rested on the NRL and the AFL Footy Show. The breakfast wars maintained the usual usual dynamic — another solid metro win for Today, another easy national win for Sunrise (543,000 to 460,000).

In regional areas, Seven was again solid with their news averaging 690,000 people, Seven News/Today Tonight was second with 542,000, then Home and Away on 504,000, followed by the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 504,000 and Masterchef fifth with 333,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (27.4%) Seven (26.2%) Ten (23.3%) ABC (15.8%) SBS (7.2%)

Network main channels:

Nine (20.4%) Ten (17.7%) Seven (15.5%) ABC (10.6%) SBS ONE (4.6%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.6%) 7mate (3.5%) ONE (2.9%) ABC 2, Eleven (2.7%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.69 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.50 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.28 million Nine/NBN News — 1.28 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.26 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.14 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.14 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.12 million 7pm ABC News — 1.03 million The Project 7pm (Ten) — 950,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.01 million

Losers: Viewers of Seven.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.01 million Nine News — 997,000 Nine News (6.30pm) — 990,000 Seven News/Today Tonight — 960,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 803,000 7pm ABC News —707,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 669000 7.30 (ABC) — 576,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 501,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 431,000

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 543,000 Today (Nine) – 460,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 180,000 + 93,000 on News 24) — 273,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 228,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 186,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 134,000

Top five pay TV programs:

NRL: Cronulla v North Queensland (Fox League) — 217,000 The Late Show With Matty Johns (Fox League) —96,000 Thursday Night League (Fox League) — 82,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 79,000 Grand Designs Australia (LifeStyle) — 65,000