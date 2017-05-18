Why ISIS fighters should be allowed back into Australia
Neil Prakash is returning to Australia. Here's why that could be a good thing for our fight against extremism.
May 18, 2017
Neil Prakash is returning to Australia. Here's why that could be a good thing for our fight against extremism.
Have you heard the news? Abu Khaled al-Cambodi (aka Neil Prakash) is returning to Australia. Which means more dosh for commentators (except those with my kinda unpronounceable name). Time for scribes to brush off some of that minimal crappy Arabic (“Derka Derka Muhammad Jihad”), to reach for the jar of hysteria tablets or to practise your deep, serious “terrorism expert” voice.
Powered by Taboola