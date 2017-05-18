The Battle for the See of Melbourne
The Australian Church has reflected both egalitarian and authoritarian ideologies in recent times but a change is coming, writes vaticanologist Michael Hewitt-Gleeson.
Most Fridays in the same corner table at a favourite family trattoria in East Melbourne sits His Grace the Archbishop of Melbourne enjoying lunch with an informal court of colleagues. Denis Hart is a tall gentleman with an easy smile. He is friendly and nods fraternally to the other patrons. He chats warmly with the nonnas in Italian. His table is a happy one. A local regular life-affirming Friday institution.
