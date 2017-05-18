Rundle: it's shite being Scottish (and English ... and even just British generally) right now
Is Corbyn's Labour the snappy underdog, or just a dead Labrador buried beneath a lemon tree in the backyard?
May 18, 2017
God, outside the Tube station, the piles of Evening Standards, the free-sheet that was, at one time a, decent newspaper, more or less: “Comrade Corbyn Flies The Red Flag”. God. The Standard was edited, until recently, by Sarah Sands, a rah-rah type who has had just about every media job in London. She’s a high-Tory Telegraph type, happy to work for former KGB officer Evgeny Lebedev, who owns the rag now. Sands has departed to run the BBC Radio 4 Today show. Thank God we got rid of her. The new editor is … George Osborne, the former chancellor, and still a sitting Tory MP.
3 thoughts on “Rundle: it’s shite being Scottish (and English … and even just British generally) right now ”
It was almost necessary to have a lie down & apply a cold compress on reading the Corbyn-Acker Bilk line.
Rundle, as ever, full of mischief & alarmingly accurate.
the principles of the manifesto sounds like the Turnbull’s budget last week.
In NZ David Lange claimed to be disappointed when, in their re-election in 1987, Labour missed out on taking the toff Remuera seat (think: Auckland’s Toorak) by only 400 votes or so. Not because they lost it, but because he thought getting close indicated that the Labour Party had gone off the rails – he described it as, “an act of treachery to the people we represent”, or some such. There’s a touch of that ‘tude about Corbyn, I think.