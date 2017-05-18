Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

NSW

May 18, 2017

NSW government rejects call for internet filtering, opt-in Safe Schools

The NSW government has rejected calls to force internet filtering on the population and to make Safe Schools opt-in only.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

safe schools internet

The New South Wales government will not push the federal government to filter the internet, and will not switch the Safe Schools program from opt-out to opt-in.

