NSW government rejects call for internet filtering, opt-in Safe Schools
The NSW government has rejected calls to force internet filtering on the population and to make Safe Schools opt-in only.
May 18, 2017
The New South Wales government will not push the federal government to filter the internet, and will not switch the Safe Schools program from opt-out to opt-in.
