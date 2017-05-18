Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 18, 2017

Back to the future as Hellman and Friedman bid for Fairfax

A bid for Fairfax this morning comes from an old lover of sorts, Hellman and Friedman, advised by Malcolm Turnbull in the fight for Fairfax in the 1990s.

A new bid for Fairfax this morning comes from an old lover of sorts, a San Francisco-based private equity group involved in the bids for the company in the early 1990s — a saga involving Malcolm Turnbull and Kerry Packer, which ended their friendship.

