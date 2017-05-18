Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Last Resort continues to slide for Channel Nine.
May 18, 2017
A good night for Seven and House Rules, but a bad night for Nine and The Last Resort, which was again the black hole in the network’s prime time schedule — 519,000 national viewers, the lowest figure so far for the show. Now, the figures for Britain’s Got Talent — 716,000 nationally — were nothing to boast about, but they were substantially better than The Last Resort and underline the audience response to the program. They just don’t like it, and it seems Nine are not getting the message. Or it is that Nine has nothing in its program bank to replace it?
Masterchef was solid for Ten, in front of Seven’s House Rules in the metros, 958,000 to 807,000, but nationally that was reversed with House Rules on 1.39 million people and Masterchef managing 1.24 million. That was due to the strong regional performance by House Rules — 591,000, more than double the 287,000 who tuned in to Masterchef.
Seven News remains well in front in the regions, were it managed 715,000 viewers last night. House Rules was second with 591,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was third with 551,000, Home and Away was fourth with 535,000 and the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia was fifth with 485,000. In breakfast Today with 308,000 won the metros easily from Sunrise back on 275,000, but the latter was the winner nationally.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
Top metro programs:
Losers: Nine
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (national) TV:
Top five pay TV channels:
Top five pay TV programs:
