Where's the party? Eerie silence accompanies wage falls
Where have all the advocates of wage cuts gone? Australian workers are too highly paid, business insisted for decades. Now wages are falling, and there's silence.
May 18, 2017
After yesterday’s wage price index figures showed most of Australia’s workers currently have declining real wages and have now had three straight quarters of below 2% annual growth, you’d have thought many of those who have long demanded wage cuts would be cheering.
