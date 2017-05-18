Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Economy

May 18, 2017

Where's the party? Eerie silence accompanies wage falls

Where have all the advocates of wage cuts gone? Australian workers are too highly paid, business insisted for decades. Now wages are falling, and there's silence.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

After yesterday’s wage price index figures showed most of Australia’s workers currently have declining real wages and have now had three straight quarters of below 2% annual growth, you’d have thought many of those who have long demanded wage cuts would be cheering.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/18/eerie-silence-accompanies-wage-falls/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.