3 thoughts on “Crinkling News survives … Daily Telegraph writer attacks ABC kids show … Fairfax boss’ selective memory … ”
I don’t think Hywood forgot the ABC money coming to Fairfax at all, but your piece enables me to make sense of his remarks, Mr Salter! I didn’t know about these ABC-Fairfax financial links and was bemused by Hywood’s gibberish about not understanding why, “the ABC is taking money out of the system”. All is now clear(ish) – I still don’t know what “the system” is but, whatever it is, Fairfax must be in it.
Devine? The Teletrash’s gummy attack ewe – more humbug than Tilley’s?
Miranda isn’t hesitant to (try) to brainwash adults. Although with the DT’s audience, she’s preaching to the choir, somewhat.