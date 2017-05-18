Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

May 18, 2017

Crinkling News survives ... Daily Telegraph writer attacks ABC kids show ... Fairfax boss' selective memory ...

Crinkling News has raised enough money to stay printing, Miranda Devine bizarrely attacks a kids TV show. Plus other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, children’s newspaper Crinkling News has raised enough money to keep printing, just in the nick of time. And Miranda Devine thinks Behind the News is turning kids into terrorists.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Crinkling News survives … Daily Telegraph writer attacks ABC kids show … Fairfax boss’ selective memory … 

  1. Decorum

    I don’t think Hywood forgot the ABC money coming to Fairfax at all, but your piece enables me to make sense of his remarks, Mr Salter! I didn’t know about these ABC-Fairfax financial links and was bemused by Hywood’s gibberish about not understanding why, “the ABC is taking money out of the system”. All is now clear(ish) – I still don’t know what “the system” is but, whatever it is, Fairfax must be in it.

  2. klewso

    Devine? The Teletrash’s gummy attack ewe – more humbug than Tilley’s?

    1. Mike Smith

      Miranda isn’t hesitant to (try) to brainwash adults. Although with the DT’s audience, she’s preaching to the choir, somewhat.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/18/crinkling-news-hits-fundraising-target/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.