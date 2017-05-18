Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 18, 2017

Information Commissioner to audit Centrelink's data matching for robo-debt notices

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner will overhaul Australia's privacy code in response to controversy over Centrelink's debt notices.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

There will be strict new requirements for government agencies wanting to undertake data-matching schemes similar to that in the Centrelink robo-debt notice debacle, and the Department of Human Services faces an audit by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/18/centrelink-faces-audit-over-automated-debt-notices/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.