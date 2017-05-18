Information Commissioner to audit Centrelink's data matching for robo-debt notices
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner will overhaul Australia's privacy code in response to controversy over Centrelink's debt notices.
There will be strict new requirements for government agencies wanting to undertake data-matching schemes similar to that in the Centrelink robo-debt notice debacle, and the Department of Human Services faces an audit by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.
