Trump’s chaotic, dangerous behaviour exposes the limits of US democracy
Institutions of American democracy assure themselves and us that their collective cross-checking power and integrity can and will survive and recover from whatever depredations Trump and his cabal wreak. Don't be so sure ...
3 thoughts on “Trump’s chaotic, dangerous behaviour exposes the limits of US democracy ”
All it would take to impeach and remove Trump as president would be for all the Democrats and a rather small minority of the Republicans to vote to do so.
Some Republicans might think that they have more chance of holding onto their seats at the next election if Pence was president instead of Trump.
The Democrats probably favour their chances better with Trump as president both at the next congressional election and the 2020 presidential election, so I think Trump is ‘safe’ (despite him being non-safe to everyone else).
It does seem an inherent weakness to have no way of forcing a new election in circumstances in which the government has lost the confidence of the people. Replacing a sacked president with his vice-president, from the same party, is hardly a comprehensive response. If nothing else, Trump is definitely showing how questionable it is to bestow one man with the de facto powers of a king (witness the flurry of executive orders which require approval by no one but the president). Along with much-needed voting reform, maybe the Trump era will eventually lead to some constitutional amendments.
The real damage to American democracy isn’t being done by Trump, he’s only window dressing. Very dangerous window dressing it’s true, given that he holds the codes to launch nuclear armageddon, but his buffoonery is acting as a distraction to the main game. This is the work being done by the people he’s appointed to office, who are acting like termites and slowly dismantling US democracy from within. The likes of Sessions and Pruitt and de Vos.
Whether Trump stays or goes, if current trends continue then by the 2020 election there will be no more Republic of the United States of America. There will only be USA Inc: led by a CEO appointed by the Board of Directors – the cabal of US billionaires and richest 1%. The rest of the population will be serfs or servants or in jail.