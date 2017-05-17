Trump continues Obama's double standards on leaking secrets
Donald Trump sharing secret information with his Russian handlers is a leaking tradition that is hardly unique to his administration.
Unusually, Donald Trump wasn’t lying when he angrily tweeted that he had “absolutely the right” to give Russian officials highly classified information about Islamic State sourced from Israeli intelligence in an Oval Office meeting. The President, as he or she should, has very broad powers of declassification. Of course, by confirming The Washington Post story about relaying secret intelligence to the Russians, Trump made a fool of his own staff who had denied the story, especially his current National Security Advisor HR Macmaster, who said: “The story that came out tonight as reported is false. I was in the room. It didn’t happen.”
