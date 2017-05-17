If Emmanuel Macron is a neoliberal, what does that even mean?
France's new President is playing a delicate game of balancing between centre-left and centre-right, but seems to know what he is doing.
May 17, 2017
France’s new president, sworn in on Sunday, is playing a delicate game of balancing between centre-left and centre-right. Beholden to neither of the major parties, his aim is to build the maximum support base in the centre for his program.
