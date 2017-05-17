Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Companies

May 17, 2017

New York vulture fund tos, fros and backflips on BHP advice

Elliott Management Corporation had been pushing originally for BHP to collapse its dual listings on the London and Australian sharemarkets. Now Elliott has changed its proposal.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

BHP Billiton changes name

The plan by New York-based vulture fund Elliott Management Corporation to force BHP out of Australia and into listing solely on the UK and US markets has been abandoned and recast after the secretive group fluffed its opening arguments badly.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/17/new-york-vulture-fund-backflips-on-bhp-advice/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.