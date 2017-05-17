New York vulture fund tos, fros and backflips on BHP advice
Elliott Management Corporation had been pushing originally for BHP to collapse its dual listings on the London and Australian sharemarkets. Now Elliott has changed its proposal.
May 17, 2017
Elliott Management Corporation had been pushing originally for BHP to collapse its dual listings on the London and Australian sharemarkets. Now Elliott has changed its proposal.
The plan by New York-based vulture fund Elliott Management Corporation to force BHP out of Australia and into listing solely on the UK and US markets has been abandoned and recast after the secretive group fluffed its opening arguments badly.
Powered by Taboola