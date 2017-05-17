Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 17, 2017

Good Food Guides to go national ... Aldi's free publicity ... Huge if True ...

The Good Food Guides will now be one edition, Aldi gets a bunch of free advertising. Plus other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, the Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Good Food Guides will be consolidated into a single national edition, and Aldi bags itself a load of free advertising.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Good Food Guides to go national … Aldi’s free publicity … Huge if True … 

  1. paddy

    Well it seems the Age good food guide is finally toast.
    (I’m surprised they didn’t blame the food bloggers.)
    Still, I’ll now be able to decide if it’s worth a quick fly/drive to Margaret River or the Barossa for brunch.

