Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Last Resort's ratings are in the gutter, along with it's content.
May 17, 2017
What is Nine thinking? Why would they keep a nasty, emotionally exploitative show like Last Resort on TV after its flop of a debut last week on Tuesday and Wednesday nights?
It was 4th nationally, just in front of the SBS program, a repeat of Great Continental Railway Journeys which got 493,000 viewers. It didn’t help the ratings for Love Child –– which fell from 805,000 nationally last Tuesday to 685,000 last night. That’s the sound of a good TV show dying on air — 2017 is one season too long, killed by programming ineptitude by Nine. Combine that with the absence of The Voice and it was a very weak third place last night for Nine. Masterchef (1.40 million national viewers) looks like high class entertainment in comparison (to Last Resort and Seven Year Switch), as does House Rules (1.381 million). Up against those, Last Resort took a real drubbing as the viewers thought the same way.
In regional areas it was another benefit night for Seven – Seven News was tops with 711,000, House Rules was second with 568,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight on 552,000, Home and Away was next with 532,000 and the 5.30pm bit of The Chase averaged 501,000. In Breakfast Today won the metros narrowly over Sunrise — 291,000 to 284,000, but Sunrise won nationally, 529,000 to 458,000.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
Top metro programs:
Losers: Nine. Love Child (gone) and Last Resort (rotten), should have never made it to air.
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (National) TV:
Top five pay TV programs:
