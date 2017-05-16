The ham-fisted bosses who drive Aussie job losses
What's the biggest job killer in Australia? Automation? Slower economic growth? It could be blinkered managers, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
What’s responsible for large rounds of job cuts? Economic downturns? Secular changes in industry due to technology, or shifts in consumer taste? Cuts to government subsidies? All of those, sure. But a huge number of job losses are also the result of the poor quality of management decisions by business executives too incompetent, too lazy or too timid to do their highly remunerated jobs properly.
7 thoughts on “The ham-fisted bosses who drive Aussie job losses ”
The other side of the HR coin of bad management, though, is in taking on too many staff in the first place for ill-advised expansions etc. So there’s an element of job creation that also sheets home to inept management.
It’s really pretty scandalous the level of remuneration the people at the top of the banks are given. The rationale, of course, is that they need to be paid globally competitive salaries to attract the right people. But NO Australian bank has ever expanded out of Australia, and in the last few years have retreated from Asia. So it would appear, these “globally competitive” executives find it impossible to position their businesses to be able to compete outside of the protective confines of Australia.
bad management yes, but how about the quest for excessive profits. The easiest savings to make? Human beings.
There should be some real blood on the floor at Murray Goulburn. The reason they stated for the closure was lack of supply because..Oh people didn’t want to sell to us anymore because we ripped them off. The theft of cooperatives by corporate spivs.
Since the Karpin Report (does anyone remember it) reviews of ‘management’ in Australia have come to a common conclusion. Productivity, whether it be capital or labour has been limited by management incompetence, lack of training, arrogance and general culture of ‘we’re at the top so don’t dare question us’. Nothing has changed in three decades other than the magnitude of their salaries, across the board from all levels of private enterprise to public enterprise, especially what were once known as QANGOs where the lack of accountability almost matches private enterprise. At the head of the charge is probably the mining industry but the other sectors of our economy aren’t far behind. They have learned new tricks but not to improve performance e.g. bonuses are now described as ‘salary at risk’ so that you and I might think that they are subject to some requirement of performance but don’t expect real change except increases to the salaries that ‘management’ demands as their fair share.
The inept management isn’t restricted to the private sector. Government departments, state and federal, also suffer greatly. Often when management form the private sector is brought in.
I agree with an earlier comment. This inept conduct not only applies to the public sector managers it applies to the governments. Lazy, with an attitude of entitlement.