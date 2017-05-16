Shipbuilding sticker shock: taxpayer to waste millions per naval job
The government's new shipbuilding plan confirms we'll be spending millions per job to build naval vessels locally. And some of the jobs won't even be Australian.
From those of us who long lamented the waste of taxpayer dollars propping up the automotive industry, it’s time to declare “come back, all is forgiven”. Perhaps it’s not too late to throw a few billion at Detroit and Tokyo to get them to stay because, compared to its replacement, automotive protectionism was bargain basement stuff.
3 thoughts on “Shipbuilding sticker shock: taxpayer to waste millions per naval job ”
“That’s around $11.25 million a job.” In the national interest I am prepared to step down from my job, to make way for a younger worker, for only $11m, thus saving the country $250,000. Sorry – what was that you said? Well… perhaps “saint” is a bit strong but yes, I guess it is pretty magnanimous.
What’s money to a Limited News Party government buying favour?
Any comment about the costs of Defence capital equipment needs to start with clarity around whether the cost estimates are in real dollars (i.e. no inflation included) or then-year dollars (to use the US term, which include inflation.) Australian budget estimates are prepared on a then-year dollar basis, but this does not make a lot of sense when the timescales stretch out across 30 years. And comparing total then-year dollars with current day costs of employment is not best practice, to say the least. The main cost drivers of almost all complex Defence equipment are (1) the degree of ‘bleeding edge-ness’, (2) production continuity, and (3) volume. Defence has stated a general preference for ‘off-the-shelf’ technology for years, but then does not follow through (e.g. AEW&C, Tiger, MRH-90, self-propelled artillery, AWD.) Even worse, if you want the benefits of even ‘mostly off-the-shelf’ you have to build the equipment using the learned efficiency of the factory/shipyard that produced the first dozen/100/1000 units. What do we do? Change the production location and production process (Tiger, MRH-90, AWD, Amphibious ships, Lightweight torpedo, even the replacement trucks and tracked vehicles!) And scale. Especially when we talk ships. A class of 3 or 6. Forget it. And 12 over twenty years doesn’t cut it either. The Air Force learned this lesson the hard way with the F/A-18 – a US Navy aircraft on which they wanted to hang US Air Force weapons. Oh dear! So now it is genuinely off the shelf aircraft and weapons for the RAAF (yes, Bernard, with that celebrated exception), and what do we hear about the C-17, the F/A-18E/F, and the Army’s honourable mention, the towed M-777? Almost nothing. Why? Mostly genuinely off the shelf, produced on their original production lines, and delivered to cost or near enough, and schedule too. There’s a lesson there somewhere, if any Minister wants to grasp it.