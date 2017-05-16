Refugees on Manus told to prepare for 'illegal' detention centre's closure
The Manus Island detention centre is due to close in October, but refugees face an uncertain future if they aren't headed to the United States.
May 16, 2017
Asylum seekers on Manus Island face segregation based on refugee status as Papua New Guinea prepares to shut down the offshore detention centre by October.
