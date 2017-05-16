Razer: we need more than appearances and personalities from our leaders
If we continue to be satisfied with the appearance of a particular politician's identity, appearances are all we’ll get.
May 16, 2017
Last week in Crikey, I made the claim that members of the policy class can, and do, weaponise their personal identities to gain political advantage. I also made the claim that such acts — whether a charge by former Prime Minister Gillard of antagonism toward her gender or one by former Prime Minister Howard of antagonism toward his gender, class and race in the national curriculum — achieve little but obfuscation. I made the claim that when political debate focuses on the identity of a politician, the lives of those represented by that politician are subordinated.
3 thoughts on “Razer: we need more than appearances and personalities from our leaders ”
Helen, I do salute your perpetual quest to keep our attention focused on structural inequality rather than issues of “awareness” and identity-based outrage. (I thought of you at the Anzac Day dawn service in Melbourne this year, when a speaker paid tribute to a veteran who had raised more than $100k for mental health services “and *more importantly*, raised people’s awareness”.) BUT! But. By leaping on a comment like the one Larissa Waters made, and spinning it out into a rant that will inevitably be reduced to an implication that the crime was in the act of breastfeeding rather than the commentary around it, you are just feeding that same cycle of bullshit. I think it’s great that Ms Waters was the first to breastfeed a child in the chamber; I have little to no interest in what lame attempts at political oneupmanship were later made by anybody regarding it, or your thoughts on those statements, or others’ thoughts on your thoughts. More economics please!
I understand, Form1. But, sometimes, to employ an act so universally championed is to draw attention to the pervasive post-material thinking that elevated it in the first place.
Poor Helen, so misunderstood. However we are all tied to our history and we are all likely to be hypocrites from time to time. To have a woman breastfeed in Parliament has made it just a little easier for other lactating women to have a baby and be a parliamentarian. Support is required for women who have children as Kate Ellis has shown. It is important to have women in parliament to look at all of the legislation as they are more likely to look at the impact of legislation on women. This is not identity politics but a recognition that some legislation and policies will impact more on women than on men and if you are a man you may not appreciate the hidden consequences. More Aboriginal people or those of colour will also bring other knowledge and skills to bear to the task. If people point to their own experiences it is because we often do this in other aspects of our life as we don’t shed our skin as we walk through the door. Just look at the preponderance of right wing conservatives who vote on conscience against abortion although they are never going to have to face that choice in their own lives. The structural impediments against a woman breastfeeding in parliament are surely worth more in a discussion than berating someone who has the courage to do so.