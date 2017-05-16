Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Uncategorized

May 16, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Masterchef is made to look bad by it's competition, both on it's own network and away from it.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Masterchef could only manage 1.17 million national viewers, while House Rules grabbed 1.48 million on Seven and The Voice 1.54 million for Nine. In the metros it was The Voice with 1.05 million, House Rules with 901,000 and Masterchef with 868,000. House Rules easily dominated in the regions with 583,000, with The Voice on 489,000 and Masterchef on 307,000 lagging behind. But Ten would have been pleased with Have You Been Paying Attention, which achieved not only its best audience with 1.20 million nationally (and 876,000 in the metros). It also out-rated its lead-in Masterchef, a bad look for the more established show.

The top five regional programs were Seven News with 723,000, Seven news/Today Tonight with 595,000, House Rules on 583,000, Home and Away was fourth with 550,000 and The 5.30pm but of The Chase with 515,000. In breakfast, Seven’s Sunrise bounced back in the metros from last week’s loss to Today (or rather Today slid alarmingly). Sunrise managed 299,000 metro viewers and Today 268,000. Sunrise also won nationally, 537,000 to 409,000.

Network channel share:

  1. Seven (27.5%)
  2. Nine (26.7%)
  3. Ten (21.8%)
  4. ABC (18.3%)
  5. SBS (5.7%)

Network main channels:

  1. Nine (19.7%)
  2. Seven (18.8%)
  3. Ten (16.2%)
  4. ABC (13.9%)
  5. SBS ONE (3.5%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. 7TWO (4.0%)
  2. 7mate (3.1%)
  3. GO (2.9%)
  4. ONE, Eleven (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. Seven News  — 1.860 million
  2. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.657 million
  3. The Voice (Nine) — 1.540 million
  4. House Rules (Seven) — 1.485 million
  5. Nine/NBN News — 1.480 million
  6. Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.423 million
  7. Home and Away (Seven) — 1.309 million
  8. A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.298 million
  9. The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.226 million
  10. Have You been Paying Attention (Ten) — 1.208 million

Top metro programs:

  1. Nine News — 1.132 million
  2. Seven News — 1.083 million
  3. Nine News 6.30 pm— 1.076 million
  4. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.061 million
  5. The Voice (Nine) — 1.051 million

Losers: Masterchef and House Rules which should have done better?

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Nine News — 1.132 million
  2. Seven News — 1.083 million
  3. Nine News 6.30pm— 1.076 million
  4. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.061 million
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) – 917,000
  6. 7pm ABC News – 830,000
  7. The Project 7pm (Ten) — 709,000
  8. 7.30 (ABC) — 680,000
  9. Australian Story (ABC) — 658,000
  10. Four Corners (ABC) — 650,000

Morning (national) TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) – 537,000
  2. Today (Nine) — 409,000
  3. The Morning Show (Seven) — 255,000
  4. News Breakfast (ABC,  170,000 + 84,000 on News 24) — 254,000
  5. Today Extra (Nine) — 183,000
  6. Studio 10 (Ten) — 122,000

Top five pay TV channels:

  1. TVHITS  (2.5%)
  2. Nick Jr (1.7%)
  3. UKTV, Sky News (1.6%)
  4. LifeStyle, Fox 8, Fox Footy (1.5%)

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 120,000
  2. AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 80,000
  3. Monday Night With Matty Johns (Fox League) — 70,000
  4. Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 52,000
  5. NRL: 360 (Fox League) — 50,000

