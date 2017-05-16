Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Masterchef is made to look bad by it's competition, both on it's own network and away from it.
May 16, 2017
Masterchef could only manage 1.17 million national viewers, while House Rules grabbed 1.48 million on Seven and The Voice 1.54 million for Nine. In the metros it was The Voice with 1.05 million, House Rules with 901,000 and Masterchef with 868,000. House Rules easily dominated in the regions with 583,000, with The Voice on 489,000 and Masterchef on 307,000 lagging behind. But Ten would have been pleased with Have You Been Paying Attention, which achieved not only its best audience with 1.20 million nationally (and 876,000 in the metros). It also out-rated its lead-in Masterchef, a bad look for the more established show.
The top five regional programs were Seven News with 723,000, Seven news/Today Tonight with 595,000, House Rules on 583,000, Home and Away was fourth with 550,000 and The 5.30pm but of The Chase with 515,000. In breakfast, Seven’s Sunrise bounced back in the metros from last week’s loss to Today (or rather Today slid alarmingly). Sunrise managed 299,000 metro viewers and Today 268,000. Sunrise also won nationally, 537,000 to 409,000.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
Top metro programs:
Losers: Masterchef and House Rules which should have done better?
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (national) TV:
Top five pay TV channels:
Top five pay TV programs:
