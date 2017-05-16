Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Masterchef could only manage 1.17 million national viewers, while House Rules grabbed 1.48 million on Seven and The Voice 1.54 million for Nine. In the metros it was The Voice with 1.05 million, House Rules with 901,000 and Masterchef with 868,000. House Rules easily dominated in the regions with 583,000, with The Voice on 489,000 and Masterchef on 307,000 lagging behind. But Ten would have been pleased with Have You Been Paying Attention, which achieved not only its best audience with 1.20 million nationally (and 876,000 in the metros). It also out-rated its lead-in Masterchef, a bad look for the more established show.

The top five regional programs were Seven News with 723,000, Seven news/Today Tonight with 595,000, House Rules on 583,000, Home and Away was fourth with 550,000 and The 5.30pm but of The Chase with 515,000. In breakfast, Seven’s Sunrise bounced back in the metros from last week’s loss to Today (or rather Today slid alarmingly). Sunrise managed 299,000 metro viewers and Today 268,000. Sunrise also won nationally, 537,000 to 409,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (27.5%) Nine (26.7%) Ten (21.8%) ABC (18.3%) SBS (5.7%)

Network main channels:

Nine (19.7%) Seven (18.8%) Ten (16.2%) ABC (13.9%) SBS ONE (3.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.0%) 7mate (3.1%) GO (2.9%) ONE, Eleven (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.860 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.657 million The Voice (Nine) — 1.540 million House Rules (Seven) — 1.485 million Nine/NBN News — 1.480 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.423 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.309 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.298 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.226 million Have You been Paying Attention (Ten) — 1.208 million

Top metro programs:

Nine News — 1.132 million Seven News — 1.083 million Nine News 6.30 pm— 1.076 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.061 million The Voice (Nine) — 1.051 million

Losers: Masterchef and House Rules which should have done better?

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News — 1.132 million Seven News — 1.083 million Nine News 6.30pm— 1.076 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.061 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 917,000 7pm ABC News – 830,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 709,000 7.30 (ABC) — 680,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 658,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 650,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 537,000 Today (Nine) — 409,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 255,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 170,000 + 84,000 on News 24) — 254,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 183,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 122,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (2.5%) Nick Jr (1.7%) UKTV, Sky News (1.6%) LifeStyle, Fox 8, Fox Footy (1.5%)

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 120,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 80,000 Monday Night With Matty Johns (Fox League) — 70,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 52,000 NRL: 360 (Fox League) — 50,000