Enough with the banks' lies on the levy
Big banks will still have enough assets to stay standing in the event of a crisis, despite crying poor over the bank levy.
May 16, 2017
While NAB chairman Ken Henry garnered plenty of attention with his claims about the impact of the government’s bank tax on financial stability, the line from the banks about systemic risk — which features strongly in their submission Treasury on the tax — is rubbish.
One thought on “Enough with the banks’ lies on the levy ”
Enough lies indeed. Get the Royal Commission going.