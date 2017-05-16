Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Markets

May 16, 2017

Enough with the banks' lies on the levy

Big banks will still have enough assets to stay standing in the event of a crisis, despite crying poor over the bank levy.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Bank levy lies

While NAB chairman Ken Henry garnered plenty of attention with his claims about the impact of the government’s bank tax on financial stability, the line from the banks about systemic risk — which features strongly in their submission Treasury on the tax — is rubbish.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Enough with the banks’ lies on the levy 

  1. old greybearded one

    Enough lies indeed. Get the Royal Commission going.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/16/enough-with-the-big-banks-lies-on-the-levy-in-the-federal-budget/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.