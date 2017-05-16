Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

May 16, 2017

How hacking is portrayed ... government support for local content ... Netflix's first all-Australian production

How hacking is shown in the media, the government showing support for Australian content. Plus more media news.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, we see what hacking looks like, according to stock photos the papers are using to illustrate the latest cyber crime stories. And Communications Minister Mitch Fifield has been out spruiking the government’s recent communications announcements.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “How hacking is portrayed … government support for local content … Netflix’s first all-Australian production 

  1. form1planet

    Shocking lack of verisimilitude from Fairfax – since when is a Y worth 10 points?

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/16/bad-stock-photos-newspapers-are-using-for-hackers/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.