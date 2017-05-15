Out of touch banks owe us a lot more than we owe them
Crikey readers respond to our coverage of the bank tax and the parental dispute policy.
May 15, 2017
Crikey readers respond to our coverage of the bank tax and the parental dispute policy.
Peter Wileman writes: Re. “Banks recycle mining tax lies to attack the government”
The new tax on the banks is considered a “populist” move by the banks and their apologists. They seem to forget it was the taxpayer — through the government — who guaranteed their continued pillaging of their customer base during the GFC. Bring on the Royal Commission and watch them whine while CEO remuneration remains around $7-8 million per annum — how out of touch are they?
Joe Scavo writes: Re. “How an academic once paid by the ACL got a $12.7m parental dispute policy in the budget” (Friday)
Reporter Josh Taylor and Crikey do Professor Patrick Parkinson a great disservice. To describe him simply as someone once paid by the ACL and an opponent of gay marriage and omit his extensive expertise and contribution to family law and child protection is either mischievous or incompetent. Professor Parkinson is a world authority in these areas, as his biography, easily available on the University of Sydney website, clearly shows. His achievements have influenced for the better the lives of many thousands of children whose parents have separated. Though I’ve never met him, he also had an important influence on my working life. In 2008, I was the media adviser for the then Human Services Minister, Senator Joe Ludwig, when the Rudd Labor Government introduced the current Child Support Act.
Powered by Taboola