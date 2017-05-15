Made in the NSA: how intelligence agencies gave us a global hack
Responsibility for the global ransomware attack underway rests with an intelligence community that recklessly stockpiles software flaws for their own use, rather than have them fixed to improve security.
6 thoughts on “Made in the NSA: how intelligence agencies gave us a global hack ”
in the Australian context, the proposal for a ‘secure’ single point of contact for all health records remains fanciful.
NSA – Too busy hacking and spying on everyone else to pay attention to their own security.
The surveillance bills passed in the USA from 2013 onwards re Snowden and others has not done one thing to curtail the activities of the NSA and other spy industries. They continue on unabated compiling personal dossiers and data-bases on every individual born to the planet whether of interest or not. Their interest in we the “sheeple” is a mystery that will only be solved at the appointed time. Great article.
The ABS? No, don’t you worry about them BK, they’re top of the line, real thinkers, know which end of the computer to hold these guys, ridgy-didge top drawer operators, the sharp end of the sword, the brightest of lights …………………………………
It gives me some ironic relief that Big Brother is a bit incompetent. It also reinforces that institutions & companies must invest in up to date computer infrastructure if they want to survive & mums & dads need to keep their devices patched.
Yes, one would go mad if they believed otherwise. I’ll take the depressing thought that the world is run by idiots over the idea that there is no escape from the omnipresent, omniscient, omnipotent state.