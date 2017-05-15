Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

May 15, 2017

Made in the NSA: how intelligence agencies gave us a global hack

Responsibility for the global ransomware attack underway rests with an intelligence community that recklessly stockpiles software flaws for their own use, rather than have them fixed to improve security.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Microsoft ransomware attack

For years, information activists and cybersecurity specialists have been warning that the global hacking and spying racket known as the Five Eyes — of which Australian intelligence agencies play an eager, if junior, role — is placing us in danger. And over the weekend, we had a frightening demonstration of just how true that is. 

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “Made in the NSA: how intelligence agencies gave us a global hack 

  1. Gary

    in the Australian context, the proposal for a ‘secure’ single point of contact for all health records remains fanciful.

  2. klewso

    NSA – Too busy hacking and spying on everyone else to pay attention to their own security.

  3. Inner Space

    The surveillance bills passed in the USA from 2013 onwards re Snowden and others has not done one thing to curtail the activities of the NSA and other spy industries. They continue on unabated compiling personal dossiers and data-bases on every individual born to the planet whether of interest or not. Their interest in we the “sheeple” is a mystery that will only be solved at the appointed time. Great article.

  4. Dog's Breakfast

    The ABS? No, don’t you worry about them BK, they’re top of the line, real thinkers, know which end of the computer to hold these guys, ridgy-didge top drawer operators, the sharp end of the sword, the brightest of lights …………………………………

  5. John Hall

    It gives me some ironic relief that Big Brother is a bit incompetent. It also reinforces that institutions & companies must invest in up to date computer infrastructure if they want to survive & mums & dads need to keep their devices patched.

    1. Draco Houston

      Yes, one would go mad if they believed otherwise. I’ll take the depressing thought that the world is run by idiots over the idea that there is no escape from the omnipresent, omniscient, omnipotent state.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/15/microsoft-ransomware-attack-made-possible-by-stolen-nsa-code/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.