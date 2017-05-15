Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

May 15, 2017

Crikey Worm: The voters have their say on the budget, more ransomware attacks likely and Fairfax to reject TPG bid

Good morning, early birds.The post-budget polls are out, and Fairfax looks set to spurn the TPG takeover offer (but we haven't heard the last of it). It's the news you need to know, by Charlie Lewis and Max Chalmers.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

POLL BATTLES

After a week filled of analysis and response to last Tuesday’s budget from the media and various stakeholders, comes the moment of truth — how did the whole thing play with the public? Well, it depends on who you ask. The Australian reports that “Turnbull’s budget gamble” backfired. According to the latest Newspoll, Labor’s support modestly improved in both the primary vote (up to 36 from 35) and the two party preferred (53 from 52). Over in the Fairfax papers however, a sunnier picture was painted for the Coalition, with their Ipsos poll showing a “Coalition budget boost” in the aftermath of the budget, up 2 points to 47 in the two party preferred poll. 

2 thoughts on "Crikey Worm: The voters have their say on the budget, more ransomware attacks likely and Fairfax to reject TPG bid 

  1. Barry Reynolds

    “Sydney: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW Premier Mike Baird will announce a new defence centre at Badgerys Creek which will employ 500 people.” I know I live in Tasmania but did I miss something about Mike Baird returning to politics and the NSW government?

    1. Sally Whyte

      Barry you are 100% right, a shocker from us. It’s corrected now.

