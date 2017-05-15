Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 15, 2017

Can Centrelink use wastewater to find suburbs with high drug use? Expert says no

The government says sewage will reveal suburbs with high drug use for Centrelink drug testing, but the experts that test sewage say it won't, writes freelance journalist Asher Wolf

During the announcement of the 2017 budget, Treasurer Scott Morrison signalled the Coalition plans to use wastewater monitoring to help the government profile, identify and target welfare recipients with potential drug dependencies.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Can Centrelink use wastewater to find suburbs with high drug use? Expert says no 

  1. pinkocommierat

    It would be handy to know which company will get the contract regardless of whether testing works, particularly if it’s a listed company…

  2. Mike Smith

    Expert poo-poos Morrison’s idea.

    TBH, you just have to think about it a little to see the problems.

  3. ralph

    Of course tje wjole testing policy isn’t serious policy, it is a stunt from beginning to end. A thought bubble without any serious analysis, but with $500m attached. Laugable
    Btw, I have a clean jar for sale

