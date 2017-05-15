Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 15, 2017

China belt and road initiative

Xi Jinping (C), his wife Peng Liyuan, and Vladimir Putin at the Belt and Road forum.

3 thoughts on "Australia stuck in the middle of China's latest attempt at 'empire-building' 

  1. old greybearded one

    I have never thought of Hugh White as a fool, but this is folly. I have always been suspicious of China and I reckon you count your fingers when they shake hands. I am confident that we need to think very carefully as opposed to dumbass ministers like Robb and Ciobo who think we let them rule us. Chine has historically been a tribute based state and I am not keen to see more of it. No country respects those who crawl.

  2. paddy

    Interesting article. Worth the price of entry to Crikey today.

  3. Tom Conley

    Great article.
    All this Chinese outward expansion might be moot if people like Michael Pettis are right about the China’s debt and rebalancing problems.
    The Chinese economy will have a major financial crisis and it is at that point we shall work out just how competent Chinese policy-makers actually are.
    Might pay to study what happened to Japanese overseas initiatives after the collapse of the Japanese bubble.
    In relation to the US-Australia-China nexus Australia should continue to ignore White’s admonitions about policy incompetence and policy-makers lack of understanding and continue with ‘walking both sides of the street’. As one of my colleagues suggests, Australia should maintain ‘strategic ambiguity’ and pursue Australian interests.

