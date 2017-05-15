Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

May 15, 2017

New offer on Fairfax ... new Aussie newsletter rebrands ... News Corp photographers shown the door

A new bid for Fairfax from private equity firm TPG, a daily news wrap has had a forced brand redesign. Plus more media news.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, a new bid for Fairfax from private equity firm TPG, and a daily news wrap has had a forced brand redesign.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “New offer on Fairfax … new Aussie newsletter rebrands … News Corp photographers shown the door 

  1. klewso

    Saturday Night Live is rating better than the original Trump?

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/15/a-higher-offer-for-fairfax-from-tpg/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.