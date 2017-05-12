Raunchy ads keep Daily Tele in the black, holding its bottom line up
Adult services ads aren't worth what they once were to the newspaper industry, but newspapers have got to hustle any way they can these days.
As the once-great news organisations scramble to find a new way to fund their journalism, there is one category of classified that is still doing its bit for the bottom line in Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.
