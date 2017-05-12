How an academic once paid by the ACL got a $12.7m parental dispute policy in the budget
The opposition and legal experts are confused by a $12.7 million policy for parental management hearings out of the blue in Tuesday's budget.
May 12, 2017
A $12.7 million policy for parental dispute resolution the government announced without consulting industry first could raise constitutional issues, according to the Law Council of Australia. But how did it get into the budget in the first place?
