Banks recycle mining tax lies to attack the government
Been there, done that -- the lines and lies of the mining tax debate are being dusted off by the banks and their media cheerleaders to attack the government's bank tax.
May 12, 2017
The wagons have been circled. The barricades, um, personned. And, most of all, the high horses have been mounted. The Australian Financial Review is leading the fight against the Coalition’s new bank tax.
One thought on “Banks recycle mining tax lies to attack the government ”
If I were Turnbull, I would be gathering the crowned heads of banking and saying “Listen you #$%^wits. Remember these two words Royal Commission. Now sod off”.