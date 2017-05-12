Banks turn a blind eye to human rights abuses in Borneo
Forest destruction and land loss have resulted in a “far-reaching human rights disaster” for Borneo’s indigenous peoples, writes freelance journalist Jenny Denton.
May 12, 2017
Forest destruction and land loss have resulted in a “far-reaching human rights disaster” for Borneo’s indigenous peoples, writes freelance journalist Jenny Denton.
On a Tuesday morning in June last year, Sarawak land rights activist and opposition politician Bill Kayong pulled up at a set of traffic lights in the coastal city of Miri, and was shot dead through the driver’s window of his Toyota pickup.
Powered by Taboola