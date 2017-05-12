Australians are better than everyone else at surviving cancer
While cancer remains one of our biggest killers, we've made significant progress in treating it in recent decades -- and we're doing better than anywhere else.
May 12, 2017
Some recent data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) points to significant progress over the last 20 years in the treatment of cancer in Australia — and allows us to compare how we perform internationally in treating one of our most common killers.
