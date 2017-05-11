Government's lurch to the centre is also about ideology -- the electorate's
For better or for worse, the electorate has shifted against economic liberalism, and governments that ignore that will pay the price.
So far, so good for the government: there’s been little in the way of reaction from the Liberal Right to its Labor-lite budget. That may eventually coalesce around a single issue, but thus far, it seems, the political reality that the government needed a popular budget seems to have trumped ideological concerns.
Mr. Keane, I consider myself left-wing and I resent your accusation that I hold large corporations in contempt. On the contrary, if large corporations are willing to invest in this country, train and employ Australian workers, pay their taxes, compete fairly and not interfere with our political system, I am all for them; however, if they don’t wish to comply with these (entirely reasonable) stipulations than as a consciounable citizen I can only offer them my vehement opposition.