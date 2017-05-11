Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 11, 2017

Government's lurch to the centre is also about ideology -- the electorate's

For better or for worse, the electorate has shifted against economic liberalism, and governments that ignore that will pay the price.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Turnbull Shorten Centre

So far, so good for the government: there’s been little in the way of reaction from the Liberal Right to its Labor-lite budget. That may eventually coalesce around a single issue, but thus far, it seems, the political reality that the government needed a popular budget seems to have trumped ideological concerns.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Government’s lurch to the centre is also about ideology — the electorate’s 

  1. Michael Quincey O'Neill

    Mr. Keane, I consider myself left-wing and I resent your accusation that I hold large corporations in contempt. On the contrary, if large corporations are willing to invest in this country, train and employ Australian workers, pay their taxes, compete fairly and not interfere with our political system, I am all for them; however, if they don’t wish to comply with these (entirely reasonable) stipulations than as a consciounable citizen I can only offer them my vehement opposition.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/11/the-governments-lurch-to-the-centre-not-just-about-expediency/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.