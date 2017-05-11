Today in Media Files, veteran broadcaster Mark Colvin has died at 65, The Australian uses a Senate inquiry to push its anti-ABC agenda, a confected story about Seven’s new comedy show gets it some free publicity, and round two of Fairfax’s budget coverage — this time, with its best reporters, back from strike.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.