Federal

May 11, 2017

Human Services harassing Down Syndrome disability support recipients

Human Services has been forcing people with Down Syndrome to keep getting medical reviews to keep the disability support pension.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

welfare

There are calls for the Department of Human Services to cease forcing people with Down Syndrome to continually get medical documents to prove they still have Down Syndrome to keep their disability support pension.

1 comments

One thought on “Human Services harassing Down Syndrome disability support recipients 

  1. old greybearded one

    Is Tudge’s inability to be a decent human being chromosomal? He never sees to change. I really want to get some of these guys and bang their head on the wall a few times….repeat after me. You do not get over Down’s syndrome.

