Human Services harassing Down Syndrome disability support recipients
Human Services has been forcing people with Down Syndrome to keep getting medical reviews to keep the disability support pension.
May 11, 2017
There are calls for the Department of Human Services to cease forcing people with Down Syndrome to continually get medical documents to prove they still have Down Syndrome to keep their disability support pension.
One thought on “Human Services harassing Down Syndrome disability support recipients ”
Is Tudge’s inability to be a decent human being chromosomal? He never sees to change. I really want to get some of these guys and bang their head on the wall a few times….repeat after me. You do not get over Down’s syndrome.