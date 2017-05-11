Pie-faced activism is the latest attempt to stop LGBTI people 'flaunting it'
The "respectful debate" on marriage equality reaches absurdity in Australia with a pie in Qantas CEO Alan Joyce's face.
May 11, 2017
Forty years ago this October, the public leader of an US lobby group called “Save our Children”, Anita Bryant was holding a press conference in Des Moines making the argument against the march of gay rights, such as they were in 1977.
