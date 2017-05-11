Larissa Waters and the Greens' tedious return to identity politics
Larissa Waters needs to care less about her breasts in Parliament and more about the fact that there are no damn jobs in this country.
May 11, 2017
Larissa Waters needs to care less about her breasts in Parliament and more about the fact that there are no damn jobs in this country.
It was just under two months ago Greens leader Richard di Natale powerfully began the release of his party from the big, dumb paws of identity politics. This week, Larissa Waters sent ‘em back. The Queensland senator, otherwise notable for her commitment to soiling Barbie’s reputation, has “called out” the sexist character of the Coalition in the upper house, much as a teen five minutes into her Facebook revolution might call out the poor behaviour of her classmates.
Powered by Taboola