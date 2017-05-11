Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Another night of Last Resort being all but ignored by viewers — 593,000 viewers watched nationally, with an increase in the metros and a drop in the regions. Seven’s Aussie Property Flippers kept it company near the bottom with 695,000 nationally. Its solid 100,000 margin was good enough to put it five places ahead of Last Resort, which remains the most apt show title since this year’s season of The Biggest Loser.

Seven’s House Rules with 1.24 million finished ahead of Masterchef (MCA) on Ten nationally with 1.17 million, reversing the metro finish where MCA had 876,000 and House Rules 751,000. The regional audiences were the difference – 495,000 for House Rules against 300,000 for MCA. These figures tell us that both programs are not very solid — they can’t even crack a million metro viewers when they have the night to themselves (with The Voice resting its chords).

Seven won the night in the metros and regions where Seven News was tops with 658,000 people, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 535,000, then followed by Home and Away with 506,000, House Rules was 4th with 495,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was 5th with 444,000. In breakfast, while Sunrise won nationally with 515,000 viewers to Today’s 451,000, the latter won the metros with 288,000 to Sunrise’s 278,000. And with the gathering hoo-ha about Today’s $130,000 cash payout yesterday, it will be interesting to see this morning’s figures tomorrow.

Network channel share:

Seven (27.0%) Nine (26.5%) Ten (21.5%) ABC (16.6%) SBS (8.4%)

Network main channels:

Seven (8.31%) Nine (17.0%) Ten (15.8%) ABC (11.9%) SBS ONE (6.0%)

Top 5 digital channels:

GO (4.0%) 7TWO (3.6%) Gem (3.5%) ONE (3.0%) Eleven (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.71 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.53 million Nine/NBN News — 1.33 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.01 million House Rules (Seven) — 1.24 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.22 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.17 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.17 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.07 million 7pm ABC News — 1.03 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.06 million Nine News — 1.02 million Nine News 6.30 — 1 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1 million

Losers: Nine

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.06 million Nine News — 1.02 million Nine News 6.30 — 1. million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 828,000 7pm ABC News —727,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 622,000 7.30 (ABC) — 618,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 499,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 411,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 515,000 Today (Nine) —451,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 168,000 + 93,000 on News 24) — 261,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 221,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 163,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 124,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (2.8%) LifeStyle (2.4%) Sky News (2.0%) Fox 8 (1.9%) UKTV (1.8%)

Top five pay TV programs:

Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) —126,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 78,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 55,000 The Flash (Fox8) — 54,000 NRL: 360 (Fox League) — 53,000