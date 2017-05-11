Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 11, 2017

Encryption is about to become the most important national security debate

The issue of accessing encrypted information hasn't gone away for governments -- but one politician says they need to secure greater trust from the public before giving themselves more powers.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Encyption security

More than virtually any other politician, when Anthony Byrne speaks on national security, it pays to listen. The former chair, now deputy chair, of Parliament’s Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security is plugged into not merely Australian security institutions — with whom he has an occasionally fractious relationship — but key US and UK ones as well.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Encryption is about to become the most important national security debate 

  1. James O'Neill

    There are a number of reasons why the government (and not just in Australia) does not want a committee with strong powers to provide oversight of its intelligence agencies and one of the most important is that those agencies do not stand up well to close and impartial scrutiny. We have only to look at the findings of the Church Committee in the US and subsequent history to see an example of this.
    It is well documented (although Crikey refuses to recognise the fact) that the intelligence agencies are themselves the perpetrators of terrorist acts, either directly or through their proxies. Any analysis that fails to recognise this fact seriously undermines its argument. For the inevitable sceptics, read Brzezinski’s book The Grand Chessboard, or simply google Operation Cyclone.
    The other point that undermines an argument is the mindless repetition of phrases such as “enemy states like Russia”. For a more balanced view listen for example to the weekly podcasts of Stephen Cohen who has the great virtue of knowing what he is talking about.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/11/encryption-is-the-most-important-issue-for-australian-national-security-right-now/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.