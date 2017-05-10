Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

May 10, 2017

Vanstone on Abdel-Magied: a case study of an illiberal liberal

Amanda Vanstone's Monday column in The Age manages to be the worst thing in the paper, a ramble about Yassmin Abdel-Magied.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Vanstone attacks Abdel-Magied

You’ve got to hand it to Amanda Vanstone: she has the true anti-talent of the political hack. Hired in the endless pursuit of “balance”, she typically uses her column to advance a narrow Liberal Party agenda, her continued presence imposed, one guesses, on op-ed editors by the paper’s right-wing board. This week she’s had a sort of double triumph.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Vanstone on Abdel-Magied: a case study of an illiberal liberal 

  1. Raaraa

    Getting sacked for “Unauthorised” opinions.

    I like that observation.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/10/vanstone-on-abdel-magied-a-case-study-of-an-illiberal-liberal/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.