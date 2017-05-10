Vanstone on Abdel-Magied: a case study of an illiberal liberal
Amanda Vanstone's Monday column in The Age manages to be the worst thing in the paper, a ramble about Yassmin Abdel-Magied.
You’ve got to hand it to Amanda Vanstone: she has the true anti-talent of the political hack. Hired in the endless pursuit of “balance”, she typically uses her column to advance a narrow Liberal Party agenda, her continued presence imposed, one guesses, on op-ed editors by the paper’s right-wing board. This week she’s had a sort of double triumph.
