Treasury gives budget warning on inland rail boondoggle
The government has been told its inland rail project will never make its money back, but has gone ahead and treated it as an investment anyway. So Treasury put a caveat in the budget.
May 10, 2017
As Crikey anticipated yesterday, not merely did the government go big on the Train to Nowhere in the budget — $8.4 billion over seven years — but treated it as an equity injection, which means it is in the capital budget and doesn’t affect the budget deficit.
